SHREVEPORT, La. – “I’m a certain person.”
That’s the assertion of City Council Chairman James Green during a traffic stop on June 21. Green was quizzed by Shreveport police officers after he showed them a Shreveport city marshal badge and a state police badge.
The traffic stop was because officers said the windows on Green’s SUV were too dark. In the end, Green was not ticketed but given a verbal warning about the window tint.
But that’s not before the interaction with the officers gets tense at times.
Green’s no stranger to controversy of late. It was also in June that he personally signed off on raises for five council staff employees.
The unauthorized pay raises were discovered several weeks ago. Green apologized but said he gave the raises because he watched other council chairmen do the same.
That claim was dismissed at last week’s council meeting when documents showed previous raises were only given after council approval. An investigation into the matter is underway, and the whole ordeal had council members taking sides.
“That ain’t your business,” Green told the first Shreveport police officer who made the traffic stop and asked the council member why he had the two badges.
“I can get the person who gave it to me on the phone. But that’s not your business,” Green said.
As the officer calls dispatch asking for a supervisor, Green said, “I’m also requesting that you bring Chief Wayne Smith as well.”
The officer tells a second officer off-camera he was trying to understand why Green was “rolling around” with the commission and badges.
“Because it was, I’m a certain person,” Green said. “So they give them to certain people. I have the badge. I have the whole deal. … They gave it to me.”
“You have a commission card?” the officer asked. “Not, the patch. I have the patch. They give you a patch. … That’s city marshal. That ain’t state police.”
The officer tells him that’s what he’s trying to figure out.
“Yes, I have a commission card for the city marshal. Yes, I do,” Green said. Green asks if he can go to his SUV and get it.
The second officer, who captured the exchange on his body camera, tells Green that’s the only reason the first officer was asking. Otherwise, he’d be given a verbal warning and allowed to leave.
Green shows the second officer his commission card and his badge. It’s not seen on the body camera video.
Green motions to something the first officer has on the hood of his patrol unit saying, “The state police gave me that because, I’m, they give it to certain people. It’s not for me to discuss about the certain people because I’m just certain people.”
The second officer said that’s all they needed to see.
Green went on to say “they don’t give me the authorization to say why you got this patch. They give you this patch. You can either put it on your car anywhere. I choose to put mine here,” patting what he had in his hand. “And I also have what the patch mean, but I don’t have that with me. It’s at the church. But I wouldn’t be stupid enough to be riding around with that just to do it.”
Green shows the first officer his commission and badge from the city marshal, then says, “But here again that’s not why you stopped me. You stopped me because my window was black.”
“Yes, sir, I did,” the officer replied.
Green again said when the commission was given to him, he was told he didn’t have to explain why he had it because “I’m a certain person.”
The officer said, “Sir, if a law enforcement officer ask you why you got something you should explain why you got it because it makes to me seem like something’s up.”
Green said that’s what happens when people assume. And the officer responds he has to assume every day.
Green said he does, too, and that’s why he put his hands out of the window when he was stopped. “And we appreciate that,” the second officer said.
The second officer explains the reason they asked was when they saw the badge they had to make sure he was not impersonating a police officer.
Green pointed to the first officer and said, “He asked me why you got it. You can’t ask me why I got it. You can ask me do you have the right to carry this? Yes sir, got the right.”
The stop concluded with the first officer handing Green back his information and telling him he needs to get his window tint addressed. Green was not written any tickets and was allowed to leave.
A call to a number listed for Green was not answered and there was no opportunity to leave a message seeking comment.