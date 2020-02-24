SHREVEPORT, La. -- It looks like Henry Whitehorn will have a new job as Mayor Adrian Perkins' Chief Administrative Officer, but with grudging support from the city council.
At the Monday work session, some council members voiced displeasure -- not at Whitehorn -- but with Perkins' actions.
Councilman John Nickelson said he wished the Mayor had opened a nationwide search for CAO.
"Perhaps the result of a national search would be that Mr. Whitehorn was the best candidate. That's entirely possible. But I am concerned about the lack of that process. And it is a factor in my vote on this nomination," the District C Republican announced at the meeting.
But Perkins responded that no Shreveport Mayor before him has done a national search for a CAO.
"This is just another example of changing the rules because now I'm sitting in the Mayor's seat," Perkins said. "And you can say, 'It's not about you, it's about us improving the process.' Well, we should make an amendment or try to pass an ordinance where that is the rule."
Some on the council were also rankled that Perkins brought Whitehorn on board with full CAO pay a week before the confirmation vote -- but in the made up role of Chief of Staff. Councilman Grayson Boucher admonished Perkins that his action feeds into citzens' already high disapproval of city government.
"It's not anything that you necessarily have done," the District D Republican told the Mayor. "It's because of what's happened in the past. People don't trust city government, and I think that's one of the reasons you got elected."
Boucher noted that voters were drawn to Perkins because he's a West Point graduate and combat veteran, as well as a Harvard law graduate.
But Perkins defended his actions . He responded to Boucher, saying, "The (city) charter clearly states that the Mayor has the power to appoint a CAO. It says I have the authority to hire people within my office."
Perkins has said Whitehorn is the most qualified candidate for CAO. He noted that Whitehorn held a CAO type position when he was Louisiana's Deputy Secretary of Public Safety in 2004. Perkins says Whitehorn was responsible for that agency's budget and thousands of employees.
Whitehorn would later become Louisiana State Police Superintendent, Shreveport Police Chief, and most recently he was U.S. Marshal for Louisiana's Western District.
Though the council's three Republicans have said they'll vote against Whitehorn, it appears he'll win narrow confirmation. Swing Democrat LeVette Fuller has said she'll support Whitehorn, greatly increasing his odds of confirmation.
The council is also expected to confirm the current CAO, Sherricka Fields Jones, as the city's new Chief Financial Officer.