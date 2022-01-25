SHREVEPORT, La -- One day after a fired member of the city's finance department asked the council to delay its vote on Mayor Adrian Perkins' pick for Chief Financial Officer, the panel did just that.
The city council voted unanimously, 5-0, with two absences, to postpone confirming Kasey Brown to the position permanently. Brown continues to serve on an interim basis. There was no other discussion surrounding the vote.
Councilman John Nickelson signaled his support for a delay ahead of the meeting, writing in a statement to KTBS, "Mr. Hebert's allegations are serious, and the council has a duty to address them before voting on Mr. Brown's nomination."
Ben Hebert says Brown fired him as Controller last month after Hebert raised questions about what he believed were illegal finance and accounting practices. They included the submission and handling of Mayor Perkins' travel expenses.
Councilman Grayson Boucher, who made the motion to postpone, wrote in a statement to KTBS, "The CFO is a critical part of city government and oversees over $400 million. Careful consideration and vetting of any candidate for this position is critical to the fiscal well being of our city."
We asked Democratic Councilman Jerry Bowman for comment, but we did not get a reply. Democrats Tabatha Taylor and LeVette Fuller were absent.
The council also delayed confirmation of three other Perkins' appointees at the same time it postponed the vote on Brown.