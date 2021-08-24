SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some city council members gave Mayor Adrian Perkins some major blowback against the city's new real time crime center.
The system of cameras, to be monitored around the clock, is in a room next to the mayor's office. It's run by a group of civilians.
Councilman Grayson Boucher, who chairs the public safety committee, says he was unhappy with a lack of communication about the center. He said he was under the impression that it would be staffed by the police department and housed in the 911 center.
"This has so much overreach on our citizens. And from the first day, I said as long as it's under the police, I will support it. But I have a hard time with it being on the second floor next to the mayor's office in Government Plaza when there are other options," Boucher told Perkins at Tuesday's city council meeting.
"You do know that implies is that we're doing something illegal. That's a little bit offensive," Perkins replied.
Councilman James Flurry was more blunt.
"Let's get it out in the air -- this elephant in the room. You're not going to use those people to punish your political enemies," Flurry urged Perkins to articulate.
Perkins laughed it off, saying, "Mr. Chairman, I will put it on the record. I'm not going to using the people in the real time crime center to punish my political enemies."
"Thank you. That's what I wanted to hear you say," Flurry responded.
Councilman John Nickelson agreed that police should run the center. But Police Chief Ben Raymond said it was determined that the 911 center was not the best place for the real time crime center. And he says a similar center in New Orleans is separate from the police department.
Perkins said the real time crime center is a function of his administration. He also said that with the city more than a hundred officers short, it would be unwise to pull personnel off the streets to staff the crime center.
Once the system is completely set up, possibly in a month, specialists will be able to view camera feeds. They say it will be like a help desk for first responders.
Up to 45 businesses that volunteer will be provided with a free camera kit to install. Their video will be used in the crime center. Also, 90 cameras made in-house will be placed around the city.
Residents and neighborhood housing authorities can register their home cameras as well. A map of cameras will eventually be available.
In other business, the council easily voted to approve Joshua Williams to the board of the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Perkins re-nominated the attorney after he was previously rejected by the council. That was early in Perkins' term amid concerns about Williams' involvement in the controversial and costly switching of the city's insurance coverage. Williams was Perkins' campaign manager.
The council delayed a vote the controversial recycling contract, which is potentially worth nearly $10 million dollars over five years. Charlette Edwards of C. Edwards Concepts has been in line for the job. But her environmental consulting company has no experience, equipment, or personnel to resume the city's curbside recycling service.
That raised concern among some council members. The previously expressed hope that the city would find a partner to help Edwards.
The council gave its support to a state initiative to move the the State of Louisiana's Shreveport office downtown. That would mean leaving the current office on Fairfield Avenue. Bids to renovate that old building went over the $2.7 million dollars that was budgeted, according to the resolution. So those bids were rejected.
The old federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin is seen as a possible place to relocate.
Two ordinances for public safety also passed. One will take more than $3.2 million out of reserves to buy three new fire trucks and an ambulance. That would be a boost to the aging fleet that's breaking down.
Another ordinance will pull another $3.2 million out of reserves to buy 40 take home police cars, and other equipment.