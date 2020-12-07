SHREVEPORT, La -- Passengers flying in and out of Shreveport may be one step closer to being able to walk through jetways to get to their planes.
That's if the city council gives a thumbs up at its meeting on Tuesday.
The council is scheduled to vote on a proposal for an emergency purchase of four used jetways that Airports Director Wade Davis has said are in good condition. But it's how the city got to this point that has some on the council concerned.
Two weeks ago, Davis took two jetways out of service. That was after he found that they had not been inspected in more than a decade. So he ordered them to be checked.
As Councilman John Nickelson laid out at a committee meeting on Monday, two potentially deadly problems showed up.
"One of the bridges had a rotted floor that a passenger or passengers could have fallen through to their deaths given the distance," Nickelson told a meeting of the council's Audit & Finance Committee.
Nickelson said the other dangerous issue was a high voltage wire that was not properly insulated, and in contact with a passenger bridge.
But ahead of the council vote on the emergency purchase of replacement jetways, there's concern by some that this doesn't rise to the level of an emergency. That's because this problem was not unforeseen.
As Davis recently explained, the city set aside bond money four years ago for the purchase of new jetways. But it was never acted upon. The price tag for the four jetways is $943,000. Davis says the city still has that funding in place to buy them.
So it's possible that passengers on two of the airlines that serve Shreveport Regional could be hoofing it up and down stairs and along the tarmac between the terminal and their planes a while longer. The full council meets Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Some on the council also want someone held accountable for the lapse in safety on the jetways. But it may be difficult to assign blame. The airport director's job has seen high turnover in the last decade.
While Davis caught the problem, he's been on the job for almost a year. Before that, there was an interim director who'd been employed with the city's airports for more than a decade. And KTBS 3 News counted three other directors, and one other interim director, since 2010.