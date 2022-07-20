SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a mixed bag of news as members of the city council gave more consideration to repealing Shreveport's unique law when it comes to some liquor sales
The Separation Law requires stores that sell liquor to have a separate entrance and a wall between other items it sells, such as food and cigarettes.
Dozens of stores around the city have been allowed to operate in violation of that law, according to City Councilman Grayson Boucher. But now the law is to be enforced.
Another store owner complained before the city council's Public Safety Committee that Boucher chairs. Luke Wagnon, co-owner of Bayou Butts and Booze, says they put up a new building on North Market near I-220, and jumped through all the hoops for permits. The store opened recently, only to learn about the Separation Law the hard way.
"We had site plans, site reviews, I held a town hall on site, and at no point were we informed that we need to have a separate entrance. Until now. We have close to a million dollars invested in the property, and we got a notice on Friday saying we're out of compliance," Wagnon told the committee.
Boucher said, "What you're telling me is you followed the rules and you're still being shut down."
"Yes," Wagnon quickly replied.
Stephen Jean, Deputy Director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission, says they'll ask the full council to repeal the Separation Law next month. But as part of that same proposal, they also want to allow home delivery of alcohol.
Boucher says he wants that proposal to be separate from repeal of the Separation Law. He says he has a lot of a questions, such as who will be delivering, and whether they first have to obtain alcoholic beverage operator, or ABO, cards.