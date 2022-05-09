SHREVEPORT, La. -- Approving a higher cost for badly needed garbage trucks may be an uphill climb at the city council.
Hol-Mac, the Mississippi company that won the bid last year to build 18 new trucks, has told the city that it's going to cost about $18,000 dollars more per truck.
But some council members say that higher cost could be a no-go.
"They participated in a bid process with the understanding that the bid would be binding. I'm very concerned about the longer term consequences of allowing a bidder to back out of a firm bid,"
Councilman John Nickelson told his colleagues at Monday's work session meeting.
Councilman Alan Jackson told KTBS, "We do have a signed contract. And we want to hold them to that signed contract. I think it's fair to the citizens of Shreveport that they shouldn't have to pay more."
Jackson says the council is still waiting on more financial information from Hol-Mac. He hopes the two sides can work out a compromise.
John Bolton, Hol-Mac Vice President of Sales & Marketing, previously told the council that the contract required a local manufacturer for the chassis, where the cost doubled, along with higher costs for other parts.
Bolton blames the pandemic and supply chain issues. He says his company is only passing along its costs -- and not gouging the city for more profit.
The council is set to vote on Tuesday.