SHREVEPORT, La -- Faced with a severe shortage of officers, Police Chief Ben Raymond did not do enough to shift more personnel onto patrol to fight rising violent crime. That's the view of two city council members, following Raymond's announcement that he's stepping down at the request of Mayor Adrian Perkins.
The city has continued to bleed officers because of tough working conditions and lower pay than surrounding departments. And the city continues to see a disturbing rise in bloodshed from gun violence, with more than 60 gun homicides this year.
"The issue isn't that we're 120 officers short. It's what we're doing with the existing volume of officers that we have," City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller says. "The best practices from the National Association of Police Chiefs would say that 60 percent of your existing force should be on call for service. And currently we working at at less than 40 percent."
Councilman Grayson Boucher agreed with Fuller.
"Maybe it's time to bring in an independent auditor and let them look at the management of the police department. We're still managing like it was a police department in 1980-something. Maybe we don't need certain divisions doing certain things. Maybe there's civilians that can do certain things."
But when Raymond announced his resignation as chief on Thursday, Councilman John Nickelson took to the podium, and but the blame on city leadership.
"I am confident as a member of the city council that Chief Raymond did all he could with the resources he had," Nickelson said, as Raymond and Mayor Perkins stood to the side.
Two longtime SPD officers are putting the blame on Perkins and the city council. We're protecting their identities.
One said, "Crime is way up. Our officers are way down. We make more calls than any agency in this region. But we're the lowest paid by far. This falls squarely on the mayor and council."
The other officer said, "It doesn't matter who the chief is. Until the city council and the mayor approve a reasonable raise for us, we will continue to lose officers and we will not get the applicants that are needed to do this job. "
Two men who are close political watchers in Shreveport also say Raymond is not solely to blame.
"It feels like scapegoating and finger-pointing and kicking the can on crime and the staffing level," said Derrick Henderson. "And I think it's very unfortunate for our city."
"This hundred officer shortage wasn't a problem that just happened," Bob Brown said. "The mayor knew about it. The council knew about it. The chief knew about it. Nobody's addressing it. We've got that federal money that we could use."
Councilman Boucher has said he'd like to use American Rescue Plan money, and shift the city's budget around, to pay for officer and firefighter pay raises.
Assistant Chief Wayne Smith takes over the department as interim chief on Wednesday.
"We look forward to working with Chief Smith. We have many pressing issues that need immediate attention at SPD. We are hoping for positive change," said Shreveport Police Officers Association President Michael Carter.
Mayor Perkins revealed on Thursday that he asked Raymond to resign as chief on June 2. But Perkins said he gave Raymond time to finish some administrative projects.
Raymond faced losing a no-confidence vote at the city council at a specially called meeting that was set for Friday afternoon. That meeting was cancelled with Thursday's announcement. Raymond said it was "ludicrous" to blame him for the city's alarming homicide rate.
Fuller, who co-sponsored the call for the meeting, says, "He's not being blamed for the crime. He's being blamed for his response to the crime. And his response to things that happen within his purview. Specifically within his purview, his administrative skill as the leader of the police when it comes to decisions about staffing and decisions about discipline."
"We can't make people not want to kill each other," Boucher said. "The only thing that I've disagreed with Ben on just a little bit it, I'd like to see a little bit more pro-active policing, more officers on the street, maybe not so many behind the desk."
Raymond will take leave after August 31. Perkins says Raymond will return to the department in an undetermined role in November at his previous rank of sergeant.