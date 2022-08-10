SHREVEPORT, La. -- Owners of a townhouse and a liquor store won unanimous backing in separate appeals before the City Council on Tuesday.
First the council shut the door on neighbors who oppose an Airbnb in the Centenary Commons townhouse community.
Some there are upset that an owner wants to turn her townhome into a short term rental. The attorney for the homeowners association, Jeff Westmoreland, told the city council that sort of arrangement would be in violation of their longstanding covenants.
"It's to be used as a single family dwelling. A dwelling is where somebody resides on a permanent or semi-permanent basis. You would not call a hotel room a dwelling," Westmoreland said.
He also says townhouse neighbors dread noise.
"When you're in a townhouse situation, you share common walls. And if you get a bad renter for a weekend or 3 or 4 days, you are going to hear them every day and every night for that entire period of time," he said.
Ivy Woodard Latin, who spoke on behalf her daughter who owns the unit in question, told the council, "We're willing to work with the neighborhood. And basically what we're willing to do is improve the property, rather than bring the property down."
The council voted unanimously not to wade into the dispute, choosing to uphold an approval by the city's zoning board for the owner.
Brandace Latin told KTBS she plans to offer the property for stays as short as three days. But the primary target are those who need a temporary place to live, such as visiting nurses.
Meantime, an ordinance has been introduced to limit the number of people who can stay at a short term rental to no more than ten. They also could not be located no closer than 500 feet from another short term rental. The council is expected to vote at its next meeting in two weeks.
The council heard another appeal on Tuesday. And it was a win for a liquor store owner. Members unanimously reversed a Shreveport Police Department decision to revoke the liquor license for Bayou Butts and Booze on North Market.
The SPD recently began enforcing the city's separation law. It requires separate a entrance and wall between stocks of liquor and other items, such as tobacco and snacks.
Owner Luke Wagnon told the council that he'd been in operation since 2014, and invested a million dollars in a new building while getting all of the proper permits, only to be told later that he was in violation.
The council will consider repealing the separation law, also at its next meeting.