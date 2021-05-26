SHREVEPORT, La -- They want more than prayers. They want a plan. Some members of the Shreveport City Council are sounding off. They say Police Chief Ben Raymond should present them -- and the citizens -- with a plan to stop deadly, violent crime.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller aired her feelings on 710 KEEL Radio. She all but said Chief Raymond should be fired, and made a reference to his predecessor, Alan Crump.
"If he were Crump he would've been gone by now," Fuller said of Raymond. "He had the scores and he looks the part. Two years of violent crime being where it is, knowing that in January of 2019 he removed the CRU's and we started seeing this uptick in violent crime."
CRU's is a reference to the Community Response Unit. Sources inside the SPD confirmed what Fuller said -- that Raymond disbanded the unit, even though it was successful in fighting crime.
Fuller wants Raymond to present a plan that includes increased police presence, in spite of shortage of a hundred officers.
"You let the community know that we are putting more officers on the streets, that we are going to be doing tactical things, and that you will see more of a police presence, even working with the few officers that we have right now on patrol, and the few that we're able to move from other places. You let us know something so that we start to feel confident knowing that we can start feeling safer," Fuller suggested of Raymond.
Councilman Jerry Bowman started the conversation at the end of Tuesday's session.
"I am very much so tired of tip-toeing around the issue with the chief not having a plan, or coming to us with a plan or a statement," Bowman said.
Bowman also said African Americans need to include themselves in serious discussions to address black on black violence.
Councilman Grayson Boucher, who chairs the council's public safety committee, agrees that Raymond should give the council "a comprehensive plan on how to lower violent crime." Boucher says it's "overdue."
He went on to write in a statement to KTBS 3 News, "The council, administration and citizens are going to have to be open to properly funding our police department. The fact is SPD is under staffed (down over 100 officers and climbing) and grossly under funded."
Chief Raymond did not attend the council meeting. KTBS 3 News was unable to connect with him for reaction to this story.
Sources inside the SPD say Raymond is forming a task force on guns. Those officers would compare shell casings from shooting scenes, and try to link them to other crimes in hopes of helping to catch suspects.
Raymond has said previous that getting people who are illegally carrying guns off the streets is the best way to fight the rising homicide rate, which is on pace to double from last year.
The chief also wants the option for 12-hour patrol shifts to help with manpower. But he's getting stiff pushback from the Shreveport Police Officers Association.
Meantime, officers continue to leave the department as the chief shuffles personnel from other units to try to keep enough cops on patrol.