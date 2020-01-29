SHREVEPORT, La. - Supporters of proposed billion dollar development along Cross Bayou walked out of Tuesday’s Shreveport City Council meeting with their heads held low.
Councilman Willie Bradford thought he made a good case in support of the project. Whereas Councilman Grayson Boucher said he would have liked to have seen more information.
After the binding memorandum of understand (MOU) was rejected 4-3 by council members, Gateway Developers said they’d come back with another proposal.
Councilman Boucher doesn't believe Gateway Developers would accomplish what they want under the existing MOU.
Councilman Bradford said he wanted more information on the proposal, but the clerk and city attorney advised him to be cautious of the language being too broad.
Boucher would have liked to seen some hard data, showing the city can support the development of new homes in Cross Bayou.
Bradford said everything in the proposal was negotiable. He said approving the memorandum of understanding would have been a step in the right direction.
"We can't afford to reject any kind of idea, any proposal of interest for this city. Whatever was negotiated would have come back to the council and that wasn't hard to understand,” said Bradford.
But Boucher says more adjustments need to be made.
“If we’re going to do this project, I want it to be successful. I want people to know we're open for business in Shreveport, but I also don't want the tax payers of Shreveport to take on the additional debt,” added Boucher.
Bradford said he’ll get with the clerk and city council members to see if there is anything he can tweak or modify to get a better outcome next time.