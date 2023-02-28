SHREVEPORT, La - The city council decided not to vote on the traffic camera moratorium for school zones on Tuesday. Instead they voted to postpone the vote on what should happen next.
But they have heard from plenty from citizens.
The concern so far has been the lack of signing in school zones.
Many residents say there is no indication that they are driving through a school zone or that they should slow down.
Others take issue with the fact that the company in charge of the cameras is located out of town in Tennessee.
"I'm here to protest the violation of going 15 miles over in a school zone in which the school is no longer in session.
They have scaffolding down in front of the school, Yet I received a ticket. There were no flashing lights, nothing to indicate their would be a ticket. This was later in the afternoon when school time would have even been over, said Elizabeth Black, a Shreveport resident.
The city council is considering changing the time it enforces school zones.
Officials say they are proposing moving the time up to account for elementary schools getting out earlier.
They are also looking into putting flashing lights up near schools so drivers are aware.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux said he has spent more time on this topic since taking office than any other issue because of the thousands of complaints.