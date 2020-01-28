SHREVEPORT, La. -- Developers proposing a $1 billion mixed use development along Cross Bayou fell one vote short of a securing a binding memorandum of understanding with the city council.
However, Larry English with Gateway Development Consortium vowed after the vote, "This was just the first skirmish. We will be back on the agenda with another binding memorandum."
English had harsh words for Democratic Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, who cast the swing vote with the three Republicans against the memorandum.
Fuller was unfazed by the criticism. She says if developers come back before the council, she hopes they have more concrete information than they did in this first attempt.
English explained that developers need a binding memorandum from an investors standpoint.
Their current plan asks the city to put together an 88-acre tract of land along the downtown side of the bayou. The city would need to buy some of that land. And some of it needs environmental cleanup.
GOP Councilman John Nickelson cautioned members ahead of the vote that this would be a costly effort the city is not prepared to handle.
The three other Democrats on the council all voted for District 'A' rep Willie Bradford's proposed memorandum. The meeting was packed with citizens who spoke on both sides.
Supporters appeared to outnumber opponents among the citizens who took to the podium to speak. Many supporters -- like the developers -- were African American, saying the project was needed to help their community attain new jobs.
English says aspects of their proposed development are negotiable. But they need a binding memorandum to move forward.