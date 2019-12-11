SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council handed Mayor Adrian Perkins a stinging rejection on Tuesday. It voted down his appointee, Josh Williams, to the Port of Caddo-Bossier Commission.
The vote was 4-2, with Democrat Willie Bradford joining the council's three Republicans in voting down Williams. Democrat LeVette Fuller abstained from the vote on Williams, who has worked as a Caddo Parish assistant district attorney.
Williams was also Perkins' campaign manager. And he's related to the Dallas insurance broker involved in the controversial switching of Shreveport's insurance coverage at the start of the Perkins administration.