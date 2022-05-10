SHREVEPORT, La. -- A taxi cab service is out of business for allowing a sex offender behind the wheel, in violation of Louisiana law.
The Shreveport City Council unanimously agreed Monday to revoke the license for VIP Taxi, forcing them to stop service immediately.
VIP allowed a man convicted of third degree rape to drive a taxi, even though he was denied a license.
City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor scolded the head of the company, saying, "Do you know what risk you put to the community by having a rapist drive a taxi cab?"
"Well, I didn't do it intentionally, mam," Gene Moore replied.
Moore blamed a COVID-19 backlog of the permit system.
A Louisiana law bans vehicle-for-hire companies from employing sex offenders. That law was passed after the kidnapping and murder of a 12 year old boy from Stonewall by a cab driver, who was a sex offender, in 2010.
The law was named after the victim -- the Justin Bloxom Act.
His killer, Brian Horn, was convicted and sent to death row. He's now awaiting a new trial.