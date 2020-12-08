SHREVEPORT, La. -- Faced with a spike in homicidal violence, a racially charged confrontation broke out at the Shreveport City Council meeting. It began with District F Democrat James Green clashing with Police Chief Ben Raymond.
Green began questioning the chief about police response times. Green then talked about the police response last summer to his own alleged shoving incident with an employee at an optometry store. As a result, Green told the chief he now fears police.
As Raymond objected to Green's criticism of responding officers, Green held his hands up and replied, "So whatcha gonna do, shoot me?" Many in the audience groaned.
Some bickering continued between Green and Raymond before Council Chairman James Flurry, a Republican from District E, gaveled the meeting into order.
Raymond then appeared defensive when District G Democrat Jerry Bowman asked Raymond if he felt like he's still up to the job of chief. Raymond declared that he is.
District B Democrat Levette Fuller then accused Raymond of being dismissive of council criticism. Raymond disagreed.
Citizens who spoke at the podium spread criticism all around to the chief, the police department, Mayor Adrian Perkins, and council members.
When the council got down to business, they agreed to raise pay for police and firefighters in an attempt to stem the tide of first responders jumping from Shreveport to nearby agencies for better pay.
While Fuller was out of the chamber, the rest of the council voted 'yes' to raises of four percent for both police and firefighters. The raises take effect the first of the year.
Police raises will be paid for by cutting 33 currently vacant positions. Firefighter raises will be paid for out of revenue generated from EMS runs.
The Democratic Mayor Perkins urged the council to find recurring funding to provide additional raises. GOP Councilman Grayson Boucher of District D echoed the sentiment.
The council also agreed to give longevity raises of two percent to police and firefighters after they've been on the job for a year, instead of the current three years.
The council withdrew an emergency proposal to buy four used passenger boarding bridges. That was after Airports Director Wade Davis explained that his department was moving ahead with the purchase with bond funding already set aside in 2017. The cost is said to be $949,000.
Davis says he's using some of that same funding to repair two passenger bridges that he took out of service two weeks ago. That was after he discovered the ramps had not been inspected in more than a decade. He ordered a check that revealed potentially deadly danger to anyone walking through those two jetways.
Once repaired, Davis says the bridges will go back into service until the four ramps the city is buying are installed.