SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two announcements brought tears and prayer at the end of Tuesday's Shreveport City Council meeting.
Councilman Willie Bradford announced this was his last meeting, following through with what wasn't much of a secret -- his plans to depart the council in May.
Bradford said his retirement is effective Thursday.
Then tears flowed from Councilman James Flurry as he shared a sudden cancer diagnosis that will have him seeking treatment in Texas.
But he has no plans to step down. "I intend on beating leukemia," said an emotional Flurry.
Councilman James Green then led the panel in a group prayer for Flurry to end the meeting without further discussion.
Councilwoman Levette Fuller asked the public to respect Flurry's privacy. Comments began flooding the city's Facebook page with prayers.
As for Bradford, he thanked the council, Mayor Adrian Perkins and "all those who provide city government" for their support and "all that we've done together to try and make the city a better city."
He said a more formal announcement will be issued later.