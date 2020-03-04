SHREVEPORT, La -- A more than $9 million road improvement plan is getting hammered by one city councilman. Grayson Boucher says it amounts to payback from the Perkins administration against Republicans who've clashed with them.
Boucher points out that there's far more spending proposed for districts that are held by the council's four Democrats than the three Republican held districts -- his district D, and John Nickelson's district C. Those areas are generally Broadmoor, South Highlands and southeast Shreveport.
Districts A, B, F and G are represented by Democrats. District A, which includes Councilman Willie Bradford's MLK area, leads the way with more than $2.7 million dollars in projects.
District B, with LeVette Fuller, is set for $1,634,983. District F, with James Green, would get $2,545,338 in work. And District G, with Jerry Bowman, would get $$998,870.
Compare that to the Republican Boucher's district D. It would only get $218,000 in roadwork.
"Almost like punishment for me not voting for the bond issue," Boucher says of the fractional amount for his district. "And we were told that in a council meeting, that when it comes to streets and drainage in our district, we may suffer. And that's not right."
Fellow Republican John Nickelson's district C would get even less -- $153,000. And James Flurry's district E would get $745,407.
But City Engineer Patrick Furlong says of the dollar amounts, "It was not based on which district has which political affiliation. It was based on the condition of the roads and the technical needs.
Furlong says no one outside the engineering department had input on the spending amounts. He says the plan is driven by data from a study done back in 2014. Furlong says a van with high-tech sensors drove all over Shreveport, detecting problems and rating every road.
Mayor Adrian Perkins weighed on Facebook, saying, "Unsurprisingly, the greatest needs were in areas that suffer the most neglect."
Boucher says he'll fight for more money for his district. That road improvement plan is set for a vote at the March 10 council meeting. The plan would be funded mostly with federal dollars.