SHREVEPORT, La. - Since the start of the year, several Shreveport police officers have found themselves on the other side of the law. We've reported on four officer's arrests since January. The most recent arrest happened Wednesday. However, Thursday we found out about an officer that was arrested Saturday.
On January 25th, two officers were put behind bars. Delandro Washington faces a charge of improper telephone communications, improper language, and harassment. Jaquerus Turner was also arrested that day. He's accused of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. On February 15th, Joshunna Jones was arrested. She faces domestic abuse battery charges. Wednesday, Darius Morris was arrested. He's facing an attempted second degree murder charge after allegedly shooting a man in the leg.
KTBS reached out to all city council members for their opinion on the arrests.
"It's a little concerning, I think there's been several arrests over the last few months of SPD officers," said councilman Grayson Boucher. It makes you a little bit concerned about maybe the quality officers that we're hiring. But, like I've said over and over again until we can get our pay up, that's what you're going to be getting. It also makes you think, are we vetting these officers the way that we need to be vetting them."
Councilman Boucher still believes SPD is a good department with wonderful officers.
Chief Ben Raymond is expected to talk to KTBS Friday about this issue.