SHREVEPORT, La. -- The future Shreveport Police headquarters may already be built on the east side. That's if the city acts on an idea from Councilman Grayson Boucher.
Since voters in November rejected the bonds to tear down the current, rundown SPD headquarters and build a new one, Boucher spotted a large office building that's for sale. It's the BHP Billiton building at Preston and Knight.
Boucher says it lists for $5.5 million. That's a sharp drop from the $20 million that was budgeted for a new headquarters under the bond plan.
The Billiton building has more than 70,000 square feet, which is almost the size of the facility the bonds would've built.
"Almost 300 parking spots, which is critical for the police department. The building is new. It's state of the art. It's got a generator system. It's got solar panels as a backup system," Boucher said.
Boucher believes it would need "minimal" renovation to suit the police department. SPD Chief Ben Raymond declined comment for now. But Boucher says the chief and Mayor Perkins, as well as council members, will tour the building on Monday.
Boucher admits that the location may not be ideal.
"It's little bit off the beaten path from what we want. But with Chief Raymond's plan for some substations in the future, I think that that might be a good deal," Boucher says.
Mayor Perkins' spokesman, Ben Riggs, says the administration is open to the idea. But he expressed some skepticism.
"This facility doesn't appear to be (large) enough to take care of the entire police department. And it's not clear where we would find the funds to provide the substations," Riggs said.
But Boucher is crunching numbers to possibly pay for substations and other police and fire needs, in addition to buying the Billiton building. He says it could be done by renewing finance packages used during the Tyler administration to buy police and medic vehicles.
"These finance packages are going to be falling off over in 2020, '21 and '22. So we would possibly pay for this by renewing those finance packages without having any additional debt to the taxpayers," Boucher says.
But, says Riggs, "Even with the financing packages that are rolling off, the police department still needs to purchase more vehicles. And it doesn't cover the cost of a facility that would house the entire police department."
The current headquarters is riddled with a long list of costly problems, including poor air conditioning and ventilation, bad plumbing, and mold.