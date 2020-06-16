SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's now up to the Caddo District Attorney's office to decide whether Shreveport City Councilman James Green will be charged for a disturbance.
Sources say that Shreveport Police have sent their case to the DA's office. They'll determine whether Green should be prosecuted for the June 2 incident at Eye Care, an optometry business on Line Avenue.
According to the initial police report, Rev. Green could face misdemeanor charges of simple battery, entering and remaining after being forbidden, and use of profane language.
Sources have said Green shoved his way past a female employee, and caused a disturbance, saying that as a councilman he should be treated better. That was after the employee told Green he could not enter the store due to capacity restrictions from COVID-19.
If Green is charged, the case would go to city court.