SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some on the City Council were unhappily surprised to learn that chief administrative officer nominee Henry Whitehorn started work and is getting paid a week before his confirmation vote.
Mayor Adrian Perkins created a temporary role of chief of staff for Whitehorn. He's at Government Plaza helping in the transition to taking office, even before the council vote on Tuesday.
"Mayor Perkins' decision to add Mr. Whitehorn to his executive staff this week is premature and reflects a lack of respect for the City Council's important role in confirming (or refusing to confirm) Mr. Whitehorn as the City's next chief administrative officer," Councilman John Nickelson said in a written statement.
Whitehorn would replace Sherricka Fields Jones, who is moving over to become chief financial officer. The mayor's spokesman, Ben Riggs, says Jones is still working as CAO since she must also be confirmed by the council to be chief financial officer.
Councilman Grayson Boucher wishes Perkins had been more transparent about Whitehorn's start date and responsibilities this week, so that Boucher could better help constituents.
"I got four emails yesterday, just alone. And I need to know where to turn with these questions. Any typically, it's been the CAO and the department heads. But now where do we go?" Boucher said.
However, Councilman Jerry Bowman said, ""I'm actually glad that there's an opportunity for Mr. Whitehorn to hit the ground running and get familiar with the office, as long as he's not working in the position as CAO just yet, at least until we vote for his confirmation."
Riggs says Whitehorn is already earning the $160,000 salary that would come with his CAO position.