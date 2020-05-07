SHREVEPORT La. -- A recommended $4.5 million in budget cuts for Shreveport Police by the Perkins administration has some on the city council sounding alarms.
While they understand there must be across the board cuts to make up for a projected $25 million overall city budget shortfall from the coronavirus shutdown, some believe too much is being hacked out of the SPD.
Councilman Grayson Boucher, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said on Facebook, "Drastic cuts to public safety budgets would equate to throwing gas on a fire."
Fellow Republican John Nickelson, who chairs the Audit & Finance Committee, posted, "We cannot balance our budget on the backs of our police officers.”
The department already has an officer shortage. Police Chief Ben Raymond has been shifting officers from other areas to handle crime on the streets. But some of them will need to be sent back to the warrants division once jails begin taking misdemeanor offenders again.
"I can't tell you what the affect of not arresting misdemeanor offenders would be," Raymond said. "But certainly those people that have been arrested before -- we have warrants for them -- you can presume that they're willing to commit other crime. So I'm not going to tell you that there won't be an effect. But I can tell you that we're trying to make the decisions that'll have the least effect on public safety."
Officers are voicing opposition to the amount of cuts proposed by the administration. Michael Carter, President of the Shreveport Police Officers Association wrote in a letter to the city council, "It is almost unimaginable that anyone with the knowledge of Shreveport and its realistic crime issues would propose such a gutting of the police budget."
Christopher Bordelon, treasurer of the the newly formed Shreveport Police Union put it more softly, saying his group "does not support these budget cuts however we understand the need for overall cuts in the immediate future."
Chief Raymond acknowledges that talk of big cuts has further eroded officer morale.
"Anytime that there's a lot of unknowns -- and there are definitely some unknowns right now -- people get nervous and it can affect morale. People are concerned. They hear talk about furloughs. They hear talk about layoffs. They hear talk about the budget being decreased by $4 million," Raymond said.
Proposed cuts to the SPD make up the bulk of nearly $20 million in cuts across city departments to fill the projected budget hole. That list was compiled by the city's Chief Financial Officer Sherricka Fields Jones, who consulted with department heads.
The city council will decide the fate of those budget cuts in what could be another showdown with Mayor Adrian Perkins, who could issue vetoes. The council would need two-thirds majority votes to override.