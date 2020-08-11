SHREVEPORT, La. -- A plan to give a pay raise -- and stop the bleed of officers from the Shreveport Police Department -- is on the table.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller is proposing a raise of nearly $4,000 per year for officers to make SPD pay competitive with others around the region. Shreveport officers start out at about $34,000 a year. That's about $3,500 less than those just across the river in Bossier.
Fuller's plan would pay for those raises by leaving vacant a projected 90 officer positions by the end of this year. About half of those are former officers. The other half would have been new recruits.
Fuller says Shreveport can get by with fewer officers, since the population has shrunk since the current model was set 13 years ago.
"We can continue to try and aim for best practices set in 2007. Or we can think outside the box and do something. But what we're doing right now -- which is nothing -- isn't going to work," Fuller said.
She knows there's opposition to her plan. Fuller says the Perkins administration is lobbying some council members against it. Fuller says they want the department to get back to full staff eventually.
"What I want to do right now is start a dialogue so that we can actually have progress in this conversation. This is not about my ego. If I don't get what I'm asking for on this first try, we keep measuring until we get something we can live with," Fuller said.
At Tuesday's meeting, Councilman James Green already indicated he's against the current plan. The council won't vote on this until the next meeting on August 25 at the earliest. Fuller says she welcomes amendments.
Council Chairman James Flurry joined the meeting via Zoom. He says he's progressing on his cancer treatment.