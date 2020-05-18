SHREVEPORT, La. - Councilwoman Levette Fuller hopes to send a message about women's safety in Shreveport.
Monday, she and a couple dozen people walked in solidarity after a woman was shot Sunday on Dudley Drive while taking a walk.
RELATED ARTICLE: SPD: Woman shot after man asks to use phone
The suspect asked to borrow the woman's cell phone, then shot her in the shoulder. He drove away, no arrests have been made yet.
"It's very unsettling to know in a block I walk by myself on a regular basis, a young woman was out by herself and attacked. We're lucky she's alive so she is able to tell what happened to her," said Fuller.
After Monday's walk, area CLO officers gave advise to walkers to protect them from an attacker. Such as keeping a cell phone on you, wearing something reflective and calling the police if you believe someone is acting suspicious. They also advised to make eye contact with the attacker because they are more included to harm someone who is looking down.
Fuller wants woman in Shreveport to feel safe while they walk, or do anything for that matter.
Fuller would like to continue the walks in different neighborhoods across the city. If you have any information about the shooting, contact Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit lockemup.org.