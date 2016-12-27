Another spicy exchange between KTBS-3 and Shreveport City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch. She continues to refuse our questions regarding her residency and where she was during her more than three dozen missed city council meetings this year.
Lynch was at today's city council meeting and when confronted with our KTBS camera, she laughed and said, "Here comes lying ass KTBS people." Lynch then refused to comment, refused to shake our reporters hand and walked away.
Fellow colleague and council member Jerry Bowman said, "I think that is so disrespectful."
Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who represents District F, is under public scrutiny for missing over 3 dozen council and agenda meetings this year. To Lynch, attending meetings is one thing, but says it's more important to meet constituents face to face, which she says she does.
But her Councilman Jerry Bowman, who represents District G says council members get paid to show up at city hall and he's demanding Lynch do her job.
"Right is right and wrong is wrong," said Bowman.
Colleague and current councilman Michael Corbin has an issue with Lynch's attendance record too.
"My constituents expect me to be here and speaking for them and voting for them," stated Corbin.
Corbin added Shreveport's City Council could be enacting new rules to address attendance among its members but it never came up today.
"There could be someone on the council who could put some legislation out there either at this meeting or future meeting that addresses attendance issues," added Corbin.
During the public comments part of the council meeting, none of the two dozen visitors addressed Lynch's attendance record and neither did the Mayor, the Council Chairman or any of the other council members, who all showed up today. Councilman Bowman says there's good reason.
"She doesn't appreciate anyone attacking her," said Bowman.
KTBS -3 then asked council member Jeffery Everson, if anyone had addressed Lynch directly regarding her attendance. "I have not had the opportunity to but it certainly is interesting," said Everson.
KTBS-3 responded, asking councilman Everson if he was going to ask her today, "Not in the meeting!" Everson added.
An example of Lynch's vitriol is public record. After we broke the story of her poor attendance and still receiving tax payer dollars, she attacked some of her critics on social media, calling them "tricks" "worry about your own district" and she's says "She's not going anywhere", in response to some saying she needed to resign.
However, Lynch did talk to KEEL radio. They got her on the phone this morning. Lynch said in a live interview, "could I have attended more meetings? sure. Should I have? I think that is debatable." Lynch added, "I have to spend a lot of time in the district being hands on talking to people directly, so that's what I've been doing."
Lynch said in 2017, she would reassess where she needs to improve and be more effective in her representation
