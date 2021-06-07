SHREVEPORT, La. - Just a few hours after a weekend of prayer led by spiritual and city leaders to try and stop the senseless violence across Shreveport ... another shooting occurred.
It happened on Joe Louis Street Sunday night after citizens gathered at Independence Stadium to address the issue.
Prayer meetings like this have happened before, along with stop the violence marches and rallies. But what's missing is any recent specific action from city leaders that has made a difference to this point.
"I've heard some mixed feelings, like you all have had plenty of prayer vigils. What makes this any different? When are we going to hear a plan? When are going to get to some action? What else are you going to do other than pray," Councilwoman LeVette Fuller said.
"There are too many gunshots, not just on the weekend, not just at night, sometimes in the middle of broad daylight. People are frustrated, people are hurting and they're living in cycles of trauma," Fuller said. "We owe it to our neighbors to do our part to mitigate their suffering. I think talk is cheap, I think that what we've been doing isn't working, so it's time for else to do something else. I know that there are methodology's that we can look into. I know that there are studies I've looked at myself that show communities that have had success."
Specifically, she mentioned Richmond, Va., having success with similar situations. Fuller believes Shreveport should look at cities that are making progress and see if their strategies can be implemented.