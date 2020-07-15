SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport city councilwoman no longer has a DWI on her record.
Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel on Monday dismissed Councilwoman Levette Fuller’s DWI conviction. Fuller, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge in February.
Fuller was given a suspended six-month jail sentence, placed on supervised probation, ordered to pay a $300 fine, along with performing four days of community service and completing a driver improvement class. In return for the plea, a charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Fuller was arrested July 4 after she ran into a car parked along a street in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood just a short distance from her home. City police said Fuller told them she had consumed two glasses of wine that night and had been driving too fast and texting right before the crash.
Officers described her as dazed and having trouble explaining what happened, and that she performed poorly on field-sobriety tests. Fuller was cooperative with officers but refused to take a breathalyzer test.
The satisfactory termination of Fuller’s probation and dismissal of her conviction is not uncommon for first-time offenders. It’s allowed under Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure Article 894 and has the same effect as an acquittal.
Court minutes reflect that Fuller was not present Monday when the order was signed. She was represented by her attorney, Christopher Hatch.