DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county.
According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
On Monday, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page, “It’s not if but when they will be visiting the Sevier County jail for an extended stay.”
A Facebook user commented on the sheriff’s page said the couple might have been seen in the baby department in a Walmart. And later a reply from Reed’s page said, “Nope sorry it wasn’t me…”
The sheriff’s office also asks the public to share the information to warn business owners to not accept checks from the couple as many businesses in the area have taken losses because of the pair.