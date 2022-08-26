TEXARKANA, Texas – A man and woman accused of sexual assault, indecency with a child, sexual contact and aggravated kidnapping plead not guilty in the 102nd District Court in Bowie County.
William Ashcraft, 67, and Mildred Malapelli, 66, were arraigned Thursday after their indictment on Aug. 4.
The couple had been previously indicted on similar charges for their arrests in 2021 for the abuse of their own daughter and son when living in a house on West 26th Street. Ashcraft and Malapelli were accused of sexual abuse of their 22-year-old daughter at that time.
Malapelli was alleged to have known of Ashcraft’s sexual abuse and failed to protect her daughter. Additionally, the couple is accused of injury to a disabled person and injury by omission involving their son and daughter.
The indictment states the couple’s son and daughter lived in "unsafe and unsanitary" living conditions and they were deprived of medical care and nutrition, their movements were restricted and they suffered from physical and sexual abuse.
According to the indictments, the daughter told police that Ashcraft disallowed her to leave the house and she was never taken to school or to a doctor.
All charges for both have been consolidated and court records show Ashcraft and Malapelli are scheduled for a pretrial hearing together on Sept. 6 and their trial is set for Sept. 13, according to court records. A continuance motion, however, has been filed for the newer charges.
Both defendants are currently held in the Bowie County jail. The original felony bonds totaled $900,000 each, but Malapelli has since accrued additional bonds of $35,000 on misdemeanor charges of failure to identify and resisting arrest.