MANSFIELD, La. – A convicted child killer’s prior convictions for sex offenses will be admissible during his retrial this summer, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
The ruling reinstates DeSoto District Judge Amy Burford McCartney’s pre-trial determination that Brian Horn’s crimes can be included in his capital murder trial. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal had overturned McCartney. The DeSoto District Attorney’s Office appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court.
Horn, 46, of Keachi, faces prosecution again for first-degree murder in the March 2010 death of Justin Bloxom. Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 12 in Vernon Parish, and once seated the jury will be taken to DeSoto Parish for the evidence portion of the trial.
Horn was previously convicted in 2014 and sentenced to death. He sat on death row at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola until the fall of 2018, when the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned his conviction and death sentence because of precedent set by another case.
In both cases, the defendants accused their attorneys of conceding their guilty before the juries without their approval. But the panel still said there was sufficient evidence to find Horn guilty.
A DeSoto grand jury indicted Horn on the same charges in 2019, then a superseding indictment was returned in 2021.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court said the state’s code of evidence provides for the admissibility of other crimes evidence if the state establishes an independent and relevant reason for its admission.
“”It is the duty of the trial court in its gatekeeping function to determine the independent relevancy of such evidence,” the Supreme Court wrote. “The trial court must balance the probative value of the other crimes, wrongs or acts evidence against its prejudicial effects before the evidence can be admitted.”
The court added: “The trial court’s ruling was not based upon an erroneous application of the law or a clearly erroneous assessment of the evidence; thus, there is no basis for the court of appeal finding that the trial court abused its discretion. As such, the appellate court erred in overturning the trial court’s ruling.”
Horn is a twice-convicted sex offender, having served time in a Missouri prison for felony sexual assault. Still, he was able to get a job as a taxicab driver in Shreveport in 2010.
Two weeks after he was hired, Horn, posing as a 15-year-old girl, communicated via text messages to Justin and set up a meeting. The “girl” told Justin she was sending a taxi to pick him up from a friend’s house.
Instead, Horn held Justin against his will in the car, before killing him and disposing of his body in a wooded area off U.S. Highway 171 in Stonewall.
That taxicab company no longer exists. And a new law in Louisiana and other states – called Justin’s Law – puts employment restrictions on violent sex offenders.