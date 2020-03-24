SHREVEPORT, La. – Court and detention officials are making adjustments to adhere to the statewide public health emergency from the coronavirus.
Hundreds of court cases have been canceled until at least April 10 on order of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The order states all civil trials, hearings and court appearances are continued to a date that will be set by the local court.
Essential criminal court functions are allowed via video and telephone conferencing to alleviate potential jail overcrowding. Along those lines, District Attorney James Stewart said a plan is in place to free up additional jail space.
"We are in conversation with the judges to come up with a home detention plan so that we can relieve pressure in the jail,” Stewart said.
The plan will have a monitor and a GPS component for some non-violent people who have low bonds but still are unable to get out, Stewart said.
Those who fall in that category will be moved to their home, but they will be under essentially house arrest, Stewart said.
Stewart says they want to be sure there's room for to hold violent criminals in jail.
The district attorney’s office is closed to the public, but staff members are still working. They are also available to handle new cases and warrants.
Stewart also encourages domestic violence victims to call 911.