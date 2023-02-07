SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer accused in the shooting death of an unarmed man was scheduled for a disciplinary hearing today on a use of force complaint.
Information on the complaint against Officer Alexander Tyler was not immediately available; however, the hearing has been postponed.
Tyler, 23, is on administrative leave following the Friday night death of Alonzo Bagley, 43, at the Villa Norte Apartments. State police said Tyler shot Bagley once in the chest after Bagley ran from an apartment where officers were checking on a disturbance complaint.
Bagley was not armed when he was shot, state police said. He died later at the hospital.
State police are continuing to investigate and say more information, including body and dash camera video, will be released, but no date was given.
Tyler’s and Bagley’s names appear during checks of state and federal civil and criminal court records. KTBS is seeking additional information through public records requests.
Tyler is the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed in August by a driver he hit when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Commerce Street and East Fannin Street. The plaintiff accuses Tyler, who was in a SPD patrol unit, of running a stop sign, failing to yield, being inattentive and operating his vehicle in a careless and reckless manner.
The lawsuit is scheduled for a bench trial on Sept. 19.
Bagley accused a separate Shreveport police officer of excessive force in a federal civil lawsuit he filed in January 2019. Bagley said he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol unit following a family disturbance.
Bagley accused the officer of hitting him in the head while he was restrained. Bagley suffered broken eye socket bones, contusions and lost some upper teeth, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit was settled.
Bagley was charged with resisting arrest and domestic abuse battery in connection with that incident. The Caddo District Attorney’s Office dismissed the resisting charge. Bagley admitted to the second charge, which was for throwing water on his wife.
Bagley had three convictions for domestic abuse battery, two of which went through Shreveport City Court. He also was convicted of marijuana possession and DWI.