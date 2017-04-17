A series of court rulings have halted the executions of six Arkansas prisoners.
Initially, the state had been prepared to execute eight convicted murderers this month, but recent legal rulings have already halted two executions.
The prisoner executions were scheduled to begin Monday before the state's supply of one of the three execution drugs was set to expire.
A federal judge blocked the state's plan on the grounds that the inmates have a right to challenge the drug protocol that would be used to execute them.
Meanwhile, death penalty experts say the courts decision reflects a national trend in the declined use of capital punishment.
Texas A&M Texarkana Criminal Justice Professor Brenda Riley says there are a number of factors for the decrease in executions, including the use of DNA evidence which has led to a closer scrutiny of death penalty cases and the increased use of life without parole as a sentencing option.
"Many states have had to change their protocol because of the availability of drugs, in addition there are fewer people being sentenced to death," said Riley.
Statistics show that over the past two decades prison executions have decreased every year since 1999, when 98 prisoners were executed.
Last year, there were 20 prisoner executions nationwide.
The Arkansas Department of Correction says it is continuing to prepare for the executions, the state’s first since 2005, while awaiting the appeals pending in various courts.