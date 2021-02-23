ZWOLLE, La. -- The Sabine District Attorney's Office will petition the 11th Judicial District Judge to determine what will be done with seven dogs that deputies said viciously attacked a Zwolle woman last week.
The woman was walking on her property off Thomas Road when she was attacked by the dogs, Sabine sheriff's deputies said. The woman suffered a broken ankle and severe injuries to her arms, hands and neck.
Four different dog owners were issued citations for allowing their dogs to run at large. They were instructed to keep the dogs penned.
Further investigation looped in the Sabine Humane Society. Deputies and detectives went back to the dog owners and added more charges for unlawful ownership of dangerous dogs.
A charge of cruelty to animals was added to one dog owner after deputies observed the conditions of the dogs on his property.
The Sabine Humane Society seized and took custody of all of the dogs.