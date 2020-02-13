SHREVEPORT, La. – The family of a Coushatta man killed almost three years ago was joined by the NAACP Thursday in Shreveport to publicly ask why the two men accused in the homicide have not gone to trial.
The mother and sister of Earl Moore complained about a lack of communication from the Red River Parish District Attorney’s Office and said three years is too long to wait for justice.
“I have not heard from the D.A. office nor have the D.A. office reached out and said what’s going on. We feel that justice has not been served in three years and this case has not come to court,” NAACP Shreveport Branch President Lloyd Thompson said.
District Attorney Julie Jones agrees the delays are frustrating for the family but takes issue with allegations the family has not been informed of the court proceedings. She also refutes the accusation the case does not have a trial date.
“Rest assured that we have been in communication with victim representatives in this case, and in particular have shared this information. Unfortunately, it appears that not all of our communications have been shared among the family members. We will do our best to prevent these miscommunications from reoccurring. We pledge to take every practical opportunity to make sure that our victims understand that the fight for justice necessarily includes that we are fighting for them,” Jones said in a statement to KTBS.
Daniel Waites, 34, and his father, Carrel Waites, 60, face second-degree murder charges in Moore’s death. They are accused of shooting Moore outside of an apartment complex in 2017.
Father and son are set for trial on April 12. But that’s not the first trial date that’s been set.
Jones said her office was prepared to go to trial on Nov. 12. However, defense attorney Daryl Gold filed a motion to stay the proceedings pending a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on the state’s unanimous jury law. The ruling, which is expected soon, will determine if all felony cases in Louisiana are required to have a unanimous jury verdict to get a conviction.
District Judge Lewis Sams on Oct. 30 granted a continuance over Jones’ objections, setting the new trial date for April 12.
Admittedly, said Jones, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling could have a direct impact on the Waites case. Currently, Waites and all other cases in Louisiana for an offense committed prior to Jan. 1, 2019, still fall under the 10-12 rule, meaning 10 out of 12 jurors are required to convict.
If the U.S. Supreme Court rules that Louisiana’s 10-12 rule violates the U.S. Constitution, after the Waites case has already been tried with a 10-12 or 11-1 verdict, the conviction would likely be vacated and the case would have to be retried, Jones said.
“Time will heal anything, but this ain’t going nowhere. This pain is here and until justice served we going to stay stressed,” said Lajuan Moore.
Moore and Thompson also called on Jones to change the venue of the trial. Moore also said she felt communication with Jones' office broke down when they rejected a manslaughter plea offer.
“Justice is exactly what the Red River Parish District Attorney’s Office is seeking to obtain in this and every other case in which we are involved. We understand how frustrating delays are – we experience the same frustrations. Additionally, we are keenly aware how negotiating all of these obstacles that frequently occur within any complex case can appear overwhelming to victims and their families. Everyone at within our office from the district attorney, staff attorneys and staff members are committed to helping victims negotiate the labyrinth that is the criminal justice system. Victim assistance is a primary service within our office – not something incidental to our prosecution tasks. In every case, and this case in particular, our hearts break at the anguish that victims and their families suffer at the hands of the perpetrators and in some cases the slow grinding wheels of the justice system. However, some delays are unavoidable," Jones said in the statement.