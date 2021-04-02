COUSHATTA, La. - In March 2021, Louisiana State Police (LSP) initiated an investigation after a juvenile disclosed that they were raped multiple times by a family friend in Red River Parish.
On April 1, 2021, LSP, in conjunction with the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Officer (RRPSO), the Bossier City Marshal’s Office (BCMO), and the FBI-Shreveport Field Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in Coushatta, LA. At the conclusion of the search warrant, 60-year-old Dennis Halbmaier was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree rape of a juvenile.
Halbmaier was booked by LSP into the Red River Parish Jail without incident. This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.
The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.