RED RIVER PARISH, La. - Louisiana State Police have arrested a man accused of multiple sex crimes involving juveniles.
Law enforcement arrested Doyl Johnson, 66, for 23 counts of pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice. In March, troopers say they received information about Johnson having inappropriate images. After an investigation into the crime, law enforcement found images on several devices belonging to Johnson. Police said he also attempted to destroy evidence.
Johnson was booked into the Red River Parish Jail.