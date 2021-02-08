COUSHATTA, La. -- A Coushatta man wanted for a shooting incident last fall has been arrested though the combined efforts of the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office and Shreveport city marshals.
Johnathan D. Russell, 25, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon. His bonds total $710,000. He's held in the Red River Parish Jail.
Deputies and marshals caught up with Russell Thursday at a home in Caddo Parish. He has been wanted on since Oct. 1, when he was reportedly involved in attempted theft in Natchitoches Parish.
That incident led to shots being fired at the intended victim who then pursued Russell and his passengers into Red River Parish.
Russell also faces a fugitive warrant for criminal conspiracy in Natchitoches Parish. State Probation and Parole agents have placed a hold on Russell.
Russell is the second person arrested in the incident. Demetrius D. Allen was arrested on Nov. 22 on charges of obstruction of justice, illegal use of a weapon and principal to assault by drive-by shooting. He's held in the Red River Parish Jail on a $25,000 bond.
An arrest warrant is pending for the third suspect, John B. Hickman III, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Anyone with information on Hickman's whereabouts is asked to contact the RRPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-932-6701. Callers can remain anonymous.