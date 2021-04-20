COUSHATTA – A Red River Parish man died early Tuesday morning in a fatal motorcycle crash, state police said in a news release.
The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Preston Tilley of Coushatta.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m on Elmo Road near U.S. Highway 71. Tilley was traveling south on Elmo Road when he crashed his 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a tree. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.