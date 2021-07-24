GRAND BAYOU, La. – A 31-year-old Coushatta man died Saturday after an SUV and a pickup collided on Louisiana Highway 1 south of the U.S. Highway 84 intersection, according to Louisiana State Police.
Marvin Rogers was traveling southbound when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a northbound pickup head-on.
Rogers was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pickup, who was also restrained, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.