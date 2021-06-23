COUSHATTA, La. -- A man who recently relocated to Coushatta from Minnesota is now residing in the Red River Parish Jail following his arrest Monday for second-degree murder.
Joe Tovar, 26, is charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Devin D. Wilson of Coushatta.
The shooting happened at about 3:33 a.m. Monday in the Red River Estates in Coushatta. RRSO and Coushatta police responded and found Wilson inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooter had fled the scene.
Sheriff's investigators and crime scene personnel worked throughout the day to identify the gunman and narrowed their search down to two homes in the area. Tactical personnel from other area law enforcement agencies assisted in the search because of the concern the suspect was armed and located in a heavily populated area.
The search started at 2 p.m. and by 2:28 p.m., deputies had Tovar in custody without incident.
Tovar is held in the parish jail without bond.
Investigators are still tracking down information on the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at (318) 932-6701.
Sheriff Glen Edwards acknowledged the help of the following law enforcement agencies: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Special Response Team, Bossier City Police Department’s Special Operations Services, U.S. Marshall’s Violent Offenders Task Force and Coushatta Police Department.