COUSHATTA, La. -- An off-duty Coushatta police officer, a convicted felon and two other men were cited Sunday after state wildlife agents found them hunting from one of the town's patrol units.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited Cederick J. Thomas, 36, of Vivian; Anthony B. Caldwell, 31, of Coushatta; Adam J. Caldwell, 30, of Natchitoches, and Javarrea Pouncy, 28, of Gloster, for hunting deer during illegal hours and hunting from a moving vehicle.
Anthony Caldwell was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and also cited for hunting without resident basic hunting and big game hunting licenses. He was booked into the Red River Parish Jail.
Adam Caldwell, Thomas and Pouncy were also cited for hunting without recreational big game hunting licenses. Adam Caldwell and Pouncy were also cited for hunting without basic hunting licenses.
Agents were on patrol around 8 p.m. Sunday when they heard shots being fired on the east side of the Red River near Coushatta. They went to the area and found four men inside a Coushatta Police Department patrol unit spotlighting for deer in an open field on private property, according to a LDWF news release.
One of the occupants was Pouncy, whom agents identified as an off-duty Coushatta police officer.
Agents said the men had two antlered deer and three rifles, one of which had night vision capabilities. After further questioning, agents learned Anthony Caldwell, who is a convicted felon, harvested an eight-point buck and Thomas harvested a spike buck, the news release states.
The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office also charged all four men with trespassing for not having permission to be on the private property. The RRSO may also have more charges pending for Pouncy.
Hunting deer during illegal hours brings up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail. Hunting without recreational basic hunting and big game hunting licenses brings up to a $50 fine.
A convicted felon possessing a firearm brings a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and five to 20 years of jail. Trespassing carries up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.
Anthony Caldwell may also face civil restitution totaling $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken buck. Thomas may face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken spike.
Agents participating in the case are Lt. Kenneth Balkom, Sgt. Jared McIver, Sgt. Wesley Duck, Corporal Justin Greer, Cpl. Mike Cook, Senior Agent Dalton Herrington and Red River Parish Deputy John Egan Griffith.