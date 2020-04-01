COUSHATTA, La. -- Mayor Johnny Cox has issued a curfew for all Coushatta residents effective immediately and until further notice, adding the town to one of a handful of other municipalities that are doing the same.
The curfew restricts activity between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. within the city limits.
"Please be advised, if you are out after this time, you can be cited. In order for this curfew to work, everyone must follow the rules. Please avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people and maintain social distancing of 6 feet, requiring people to be 6 feet apart from each other," Cox said in his letter.
This curfew does not apply to first responders, essential work-related or emergency medical needs.
The purpose of this curfew is to control the spread of the coronavirus by eliminating unnecessary movement of individuals within the city limits of Coushatta, Cox said.
The towns of Homer and Ringgold put curfews in place Monday.
Homer Mayor Xanthe Seals said the curfew is in place there through April 30. Curfew hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
"This curfew may be extended beyond April 30 if state and federal officials deem it necessary," Seals wrote. "Only those providing essential services will be allowed to be outside their homes after this time."
In Ringgold, the hours are 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"Please be advised if you are seen out after this time you will be cited!!!" states a Ringgold Police Department Facebook post.
Curfews in Springhill and Cullen are aimed at juveniles.
In Springhill, Police Chief Will Lynd set a curfew of 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. for anyone under the age of 17. Juveniles can be out with their parents or other legal guardians, who are defined by Louisiana statute as any person who has legal authority of a minor child or juvenile.
Lynd says they can still travel to and from work, “but cannot be out roaming the streets of the City of Springhill all hours of the night.”
Cullen's curfew also is aimed at minors. Those 17 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardians if outside their residence between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to Cullen officials.
The daily curfew is expected to remain in place until concerns of the coronavirus have cleared the air and children return to school.
In Minden, Mayor Terry Gardner has suggested everyone be home by 8:30 p.m. nightly. But a curfew is not in place.