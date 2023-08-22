Coushatta water problems - water tanks

Town of Coushatta's water tanks.

COUSHATTA, La. -- Water problems in Coushatta are not over yet.

One pump is running the town's water system that services 1,200 customers. 

Shane Hubbard

Shane Hubbard

"The issues with running one pump 24/7 is it is subject to fail," said Red River Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Shane Hubbard. "We are in the process of securing other pumps. Purchasing three other pumps at this time to get in and we are still waiting on a lead time to know when those pumps will make it in."

Water problems developed as the town was upgrading its water system. 

"The engineer hopes to have the old system completely cut off from the new system by the end of this week and that should get the leakage problem under control," said Hubbard.

Meantime, people picked up water who needed it. The Red River Parish Police Jury, the town, Red River Parish School System and the Red River Parish Homeland Security office passed out water provided by Camp Minden. 

For those who didn't make it out on Tuesday, water will be handed out on Wednesday, too. 
Coushatta water problems - water giveaway

Coushatta residents pick up water Tuesday.

"There isn't too much I can do about it, but it's not good," said resident Curtis Beavers.

"Sometimes there won't be but a drop coming out of the faucet," said resident Jacqueline Clark.

"We're in the process now of getting 65 pallets of water in from Camp Minden to pass out to the citizens and also to have a water for the hospital, nursing home dialysis center and the school board," said Hubbard. 
 
Homeland security is also getting bath and restroom trailers for the schools so the children can go back. Classes were cancelled Monday and Tuesday because of the lack of water. 
 
The boil water advisory is still in place. 
 
KTBS stopped by the mayor's office to get his input on the problems but were told he was out repairing leaks. 
 
There's no word exactly on when the system will get back to normal. 
 
  
 
 
 

 

 
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments