COUSHATTA, La. -- Water problems in Coushatta are not over yet.
One pump is running the town's water system that services 1,200 customers.
"The issues with running one pump 24/7 is it is subject to fail," said Red River Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Shane Hubbard. "We are in the process of securing other pumps. Purchasing three other pumps at this time to get in and we are still waiting on a lead time to know when those pumps will make it in."
Water problems developed as the town was upgrading its water system.
"The engineer hopes to have the old system completely cut off from the new system by the end of this week and that should get the leakage problem under control," said Hubbard.
Meantime, people picked up water who needed it. The Red River Parish Police Jury, the town, Red River Parish School System and the Red River Parish Homeland Security office passed out water provided by Camp Minden.
"There isn't too much I can do about it, but it's not good," said resident Curtis Beavers.
"Sometimes there won't be but a drop coming out of the faucet," said resident Jacqueline Clark.