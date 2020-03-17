BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - The Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) installation commander has declared a public health emergency in response to an increasing number of residents and military members under the investigation for COVID-19.
Barksdale remains open for official business.
The base will allow only civilian employees, military members and other Department of Defense workers, who are conducting official duties or have appointments at a medical or mission support facility, on BAFB until further notice.
The base does not consider shopping and morale facilities such as the base exchange or visitations to the fitness center an official business duty.