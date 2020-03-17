BOSSIER CITY, La. - The installation commander has declared a Public Health Emergency on Barksdale Air Force Base as of Tuesday, Mar. 17 in response to an increasing number of residents and military members under the investigation for COVID-19.
Barksdale AFB is only open for official business.
According to the Barksdale AFB installation commander, only civilian employees, military members and other Department of Defense who are conducting official duties or have appointments at a medical or mission support facility will be allowed on the installation until further notice.
The base does not consider shopping and morale facilities such as the base exchange or visitations to the fitness center an official business duty.
Barksdale AFB will continue to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will assess the need for these restrictions.