SHREVEPORT, La. - The coronavirus pandemic has brought many challenges and uncertainty to many who have bills at the beginning of the month.
“It’s going to be a struggle,” concerned Bossier City Citizen Deborah Young said.
“Nothing is coming in so that’s going to be the real struggle with the rent and utilities coming in April.”
Nonprofits like the Salvation Army have also faced hard times.
“The minimum fee that we charge after one week of staying at our shelter is ten dollar a day,” Commanding Officer of the Shreveport Salvation Army Lt. Jamal Ellis said.
“That’s one of the ways were impacted because the people can’t go out and work they can’t pay that fee and of course were not putting people out but it is a part of our operating budget.”
Since the pandemic, the Salvation Army is serving 100 more meals a day.
They’re asking the community to help them financially so they can continue to serve those in need.
“We need those groceries, can goods and those box meals so that we can continue to make it so those that come to us for help can take food home for their families,” Ellis said.
Even with uncertainty and challenges there is still hope.
“It’s going to be over soon and my faith is in God and I know he has everything under control,” Young said.
