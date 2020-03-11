SHREVEPORT, La - A Caddo Parish man has been tested for the first presumptive case of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.
Dr. Martha Whyte, Medical Director for Public Health, says the man's condition will be tested as if it is positive in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She says she cannot confirm if the man has been hospitalized for his condition due to federal law. However, Whyte said the man has not been ordered to stay secluded at home either. She says he has been advised to stay away from others who may be sick.
"It is a presumptive case. But what that means is, it is a positive. CDC likes to double-check the positives that we have. So when the state runs a test, all tests are sent to CDC for a confirmation. Really, all I can say is that it's a gentleman in his 60's who had no travel history. So no major risks factors," Whyte said.
Whyte says people should try to remain calm and take the same precautions as they would the common cold or flu.