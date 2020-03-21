SHREVEPORT, La. - Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport is now suspending visiting hours to reduce the chances of infection and spread of the virus that causes COVID-19; including in the emergency department.
Visitation is no longer allowed, except for:
- Patients in palliative care and End-of-Life moments (visitation will be limited to one visitor per patient room, per day)
- Contractors conducting business at the hospital
Veterans with scheduled appointments should go to the VA alone, if possible.
Related Content: Local hospitals make changes after COVID-19 enters the ArkLaTex