VA suspends visiting hours

Photo Credit: Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

SHREVEPORT, La. - Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport is now suspending visiting hours to reduce the chances of infection and spread of the virus that causes COVID-19; including in the emergency department.

Visitation is no longer allowed, except for:

  • Patients in palliative care and End-of-Life moments (visitation will be limited to one visitor per patient room, per day)
  • Contractors conducting business at the hospital 

Veterans with scheduled appointments should go to the VA alone, if possible.

